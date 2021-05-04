CFCL to wind up subsidiary firm Inuva Info Management

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Tuesday said it is voluntarily winding up its downstream subsidiary firm Inuva Info Management. This comes following permission by the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) in an order dated May 3 this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NCLAT order has granted permission to ''dissolve Inuva Info Management Pvt Ltd upon voluntary liquidation,'' it said.

CFCL said that Inuva Info Management was not having any business operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)