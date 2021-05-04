Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices rose by 1.46 per cent to Rs 1,337 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery gained Rs 19.20, or 1.46 per cent, to Rs 1,337 per kg in a business turnover of 2,059 lots.

Rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

