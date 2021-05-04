Left Menu

Jana Small Finance Bank gets 25 pc of its workforce vaccinated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:57 IST
Jana Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said over 4,000 of its employees working across the country have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bank started with the vaccination of employees over 45 and paced up the efforts multi-fold as soon as the Department of Financial Services and Parliamentary standing committee recognised bankers as COVID warriors, thus making all its employees over 18 years of age eligible, the bank said in a release.

Jana SFB said the drive kicked off recently in which it has already vaccinated 25 per cent of its total workforce or nearly 4,000 employees at its head office and branches in the last 10 days.

The bank is serving the customers amid the surging COVID-19 cases and sees vaccination as a key measure to protect its frontline warriors.

The bank has put an action plan by tying up with various government health centres to provide free vaccines at its bank branches across India.

''The bank has already conducted these vaccination camps at 109 branches and plans to cover its employees across all its bank branches very soon,'' the lender said.

As the initiative is driven under chief executive Ajay Kanwal, Jana SFB said the bank intends to get the vaccination done for its employees, their immediate family members, its partner staff operating out of the bank branches and BC (Banking Correspondent) staff working for the bank.

