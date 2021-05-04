Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 1 per cent to Rs 236.50 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 2.35, or 1 per cent, to Rs 236.50 per kg with a business turnover of 2,725 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

