PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:09 IST
BSE resolves 344 investor complaints against listed cos in April

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has resolved 344 complaints against 156 listed companies in the month of April.

It settled 330 complaints against active companies and against 14 suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods. During the month, BSE received 463 complaints against 200 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 444 were against active companies and 19 were against suspended firms, the statement said.

The grievances received by the exchange from the investors pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with pending investors complaints include, J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Gujarat Meditech, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Global Securities Ltd, Blazon Marbles, Softrak Venture Investments Ltd, Willard India Ltd and Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

