Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell by to Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 158, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 47,161 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10737 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.40 per cent lower at USD 1,784.70 an ounce in New York.

