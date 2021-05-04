Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Tuesday dropped Rs 137 to Rs 70,763 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery tumbled by Rs 137, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 70,763 per kg in a business turnover of 1,0259 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.17 per cent at USD 26.92 per ounce in New York.

