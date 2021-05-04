Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased Rs 29 to Rs 2,457 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 29, or 1.19 per cent, to Rs 2,457 per quintal with an open interest of78,370 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

