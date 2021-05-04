Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 59 to Rs 5,978 per five quintals in the futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for the May delivery traded higher 1 per cent, or Rs 59, to Rs 5,978 per five quintals with an open interest of 19,905 lots.

Analysts said that after tracking firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

