Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

04-05-2021 15:26 IST
Soybean prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 146 to Rs 7,274 per quintal in the futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the May delivery rose by Rs 146, or 2.05 per cent, to Rs 7,274 per quintal with an open interest of 55,500 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

