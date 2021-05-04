Left Menu

Samsung pledges $5mn for COVID-19 relief efforts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:31 IST
Samsung pledges $5mn for COVID-19 relief efforts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday said it has pledged USD 5 million (Rs 37 crore) towards efforts that will support India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung will donate USD 3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, Samsung will provide USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders, and one million LDS syringes in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, a statement said.

LDS or Low Dead Space syringes minimise the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimising vaccine usage.

The technology has demonstrated up to 20 per cent greater efficiency and if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine.

Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity, the statement said.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

The South Korean tech major said it will also cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India as vaccine doses become available.

This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants, who work at electronics retail stores across the country.

Besides, Samsung has also set up in-house facilities and teams across the country to help employees and their families with information and access to medical supplies as well as hospital facilities and home-care.

In April 2020, Samsung had contributed Rs 20 crore to India's fight against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex tumbles 465 points, pharma stocks drag

Key equity indices were on a downward swing on Tuesday as the fear of continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. Investors said the strong quarterly earnings season have been supportive ...

Business briefs

Ujjwala Singhania has been appointed as the national president of FICCI Ladies Organisation FLO, according to the chambers statement.Singhania will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneur...

Comm min recommends imposition of CVD on fibreboard from 5 countries

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of countervailing duty CVD on fibreboard imported from five countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, for five years to guard domestic players from subsidised inbound shipments, ac...

EU carbon price hits record above 50 euros per tonne

European Union carbon permit prices climbed above 50 euros a tonne on Tuesday for the first time, bolstered by tougher EU climate policies and strong demand from investors. The EU carbon market is the blocs main tool for curbing greenhouse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021