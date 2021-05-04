Left Menu

Mumbai, May 4, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 03, 2021

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27032020 1092 Fri, 24032023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03042020 1095 Mon, 03042023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09042020 1093 Fri, 07042023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17042020 1091 Thu, 13042023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:33 IST
Mumbai, May 4, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 03, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 03, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 395,063.08 3.21 .01-5.35 I. Call Money 11,479.54 3.21 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 270,214.75 3.21 2.50-3.25 III. Market Repo 110,924.79 3.20 0.01-3.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 2,444.00 3.43 3.38-5.35 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 643.45 3.13 2.50-3.35 II. Term Money@@ 152.90 - 3.00-3.40 III. Triparty Repo 300.00 3.20 3.20-3.20 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 980.00 3.43 3.43-3.43 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Mon, 03/05/2021 1 Tue, 04/05/2021 440,115.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 03/05/2021 1 Tue, 04/05/2021 10.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -440,105.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 23/04/2021 14 Fri, 07/05/2021 200,017.00 3.47 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsÄ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 19,202.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -98,732.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-538,837.94 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 03/05/2021 527,435.58 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 07/05/2021 538,082.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 03/05/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 09/04/2021 712,322.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

Ä As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex tumbles 465 points, pharma stocks drag

Key equity indices were on a downward swing on Tuesday as the fear of continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. Investors said the strong quarterly earnings season have been supportive ...

Business briefs

Ujjwala Singhania has been appointed as the national president of FICCI Ladies Organisation FLO, according to the chambers statement.Singhania will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneur...

Comm min recommends imposition of CVD on fibreboard from 5 countries

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of countervailing duty CVD on fibreboard imported from five countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, for five years to guard domestic players from subsidised inbound shipments, ac...

EU carbon price hits record above 50 euros per tonne

European Union carbon permit prices climbed above 50 euros a tonne on Tuesday for the first time, bolstered by tougher EU climate policies and strong demand from investors. The EU carbon market is the blocs main tool for curbing greenhouse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021