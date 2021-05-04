Website lending helping hand in fight against COVID-19

Be it a verified information on the availability of COVID-19 essentials or connecting people seeking for help to those willing for support, a new website promises to do it all for its users in these difficult times of the pandemic.

The website, called 'Angel Next Door', successfully launched in Australia last year, has now started its operation in India amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases leading to people scrambling for everything from beds and oxygen to medicines and plasma.

So, anyone requiring urgent help in finding an oxygen cylinder or getting a Remdesivir injection can head over to the website and explore its COVID-19 resource tool that has supplier contact details and stock availability information updated by locals.

''The website has ignited kindness and established humanity when thousands of Aussies stepped up to help their neighbours and strangers during the crisis. That is why we launch this Indian version of the non-profit community-driven venture to help save lives as the seconds tickled by,'' said Aamir Qutub, founder of 'Angel Next Door'.

''The unique aspect of this platform is that one can update it in real-time and real people can help the community in need of time. Within a night of the launch, 800-plus verified information have been updated and an automated verification system pings the suppliers twice a day to reverify the info given,'' he added.

Beside the website's 'Crowdsourcing verified COVID Resource Live' working as a real-time resource status platform updated live by the general public, the community help platform also allows neighbours to help each other and be what they call the ''real life angel''.

''Everyone in the world has been through hell since last year due to the pandemic, and I believe that little acts of kindness can make a big difference and restore hope in people's hearts,'' said the Indian-Australian entrepreneur.

Also, following all safety guidelines for seekers of help and providers, all the data in the website is securely encrypted.

