Left Menu

Website lending helping hand in fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:40 IST
Website lending helping hand in fight against COVID-19

Be it a verified information on the availability of COVID-19 essentials or connecting people seeking for help to those willing for support, a new website promises to do it all for its users in these difficult times of the pandemic.

The website, called 'Angel Next Door', successfully launched in Australia last year, has now started its operation in India amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases leading to people scrambling for everything from beds and oxygen to medicines and plasma.

So, anyone requiring urgent help in finding an oxygen cylinder or getting a Remdesivir injection can head over to the website and explore its COVID-19 resource tool that has supplier contact details and stock availability information updated by locals.

''The website has ignited kindness and established humanity when thousands of Aussies stepped up to help their neighbours and strangers during the crisis. That is why we launch this Indian version of the non-profit community-driven venture to help save lives as the seconds tickled by,'' said Aamir Qutub, founder of 'Angel Next Door'.

''The unique aspect of this platform is that one can update it in real-time and real people can help the community in need of time. Within a night of the launch, 800-plus verified information have been updated and an automated verification system pings the suppliers twice a day to reverify the info given,'' he added.

Beside the website's 'Crowdsourcing verified COVID Resource Live' working as a real-time resource status platform updated live by the general public, the community help platform also allows neighbours to help each other and be what they call the ''real life angel''.

''Everyone in the world has been through hell since last year due to the pandemic, and I believe that little acts of kindness can make a big difference and restore hope in people's hearts,'' said the Indian-Australian entrepreneur.

Also, following all safety guidelines for seekers of help and providers, all the data in the website is securely encrypted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Punch-drunk airlines seek succour from transatlantic opening

Diplomatic moves to ease transatlantic air travel could unleash fierce competition to entice passengers back into near-empty cabins at a time when tottering airlines can ill afford a price war in the worlds richest aviation market. Talks be...

Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants detected

Singapore announced on Tuesday tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a strain first detected in India.After reporting very few local infecti...

We will find a way to send back foreign players: IPL chairman

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday said the BCCI will find a way to send the leagues foreign recruits back to their respective countries after the event was suspended indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.The suspensi...

Sensex tumbles 465 points, pharma stocks drag

Key equity indices were on a downward swing on Tuesday as the fear of continuous rise in Covid cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment. Investors said the strong quarterly earnings season have been supportive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021