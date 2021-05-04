BSE StAR MF registers 1.11 cr transactions worth Rs 33,735 cr in April

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.11 crore transactions worth Rs 33,735 crore in April.

It surpassed its monthly record of 1.10 crore transactions achieved in March 2021, the exchange said in a statement.

In spite of the nationwide pandemic and lockdown, BSE StAR MF has helped asset management companies (AMCs) members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions. The platform has clocked 1.11 crore transactions in April 2021, a sharp increase of 75 per cent from 63.17 lakh registered in April 2020. Overall, the platform achieved 9.38 crore transactions in the financial year 2020-21. Besides, the platform registered 4.99 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 129.95 crore in April 2021, the exchange said. StAR MF's current SIP book size is 84 lakh.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)