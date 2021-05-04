Left Menu

Port Nolloth revitalisation to stimulate economic activities

This is according to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who visited the area on Monday where she attended a meeting with officials from all three spheres of government.

04-05-2021
Port Nolloth revitalisation to stimulate economic activities
Manopole said that the DDM in the Richtersveld local municipality was a vehicle to create more job opportunities in the Northern Cape, as envisaged by the National Development Plan. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The revitalisation of the Northern Cape coastal town of Port Nolloth has the potential to stimulate various economic activities around the port that will benefit small and medium enterprises.

This is according to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who visited the area on Monday where she attended a meeting with officials from all three spheres of government.

The meeting discussed the nine-point socio-economic development plan produced for the Namakwa District Municipality as part of the District Development Model (DDM).

"The Northern Cape coastal town of Port Nolloth has the potential to once again become a beehive of economic activities if all stakeholders work together to implement the nine-point socio-economic development plan produced for the Namakwa District Municipality," the Deputy Minister said.

Gina expressed optimism and confidence that tourism, mining, fisheries, hospitality and beneficiation can be revived in the town, with quite tangible economic spin-offs, which will lead to the eradication of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

She said the implementation of the plan will take place in various local municipalities through the collaboration of the district leadership as well as the provincial and national governments.

"The main objective is to change the lives of the people for the better. As we revitalise the harbour and open up more opportunities for small-scale fisheries, more jobs will be created. The wealth of this area requires to be fully exploited in order to ensure that small enterprises thrive and [the] beneficiation of minerals takes place. There are also unlimited opportunities for tourism and hospitality industries to blossom," Gina said.

The Deputy Minister was accompanied by Northern Cape MEC for Land Reform, Agriculture, Nature Conservation and Environmental Affairs, Mase Manopole and the Mayor of the Namakwa District Municipality, Councillor Mervin Cloete.

She was hosted by the Mayor of the Richtersveld Local Municipality, Councillor Arthur Jansen.

Manopole said that the DDM in the Richtersveld local municipality was a vehicle to create more job opportunities in the Northern Cape, as envisaged by the National Development Plan.

"The National Development Plan is clear on eliminating poverty by drawing on energies of our people in growing an inclusive economy, building capabilities and promoting leadership and partnership throughout society. In the province, our District Development Model, which is focusing mainly on the Boegoebaai Port and the Port Nolloth Small Harbour, has got the potential to grow and create an inclusive economy," the MEC said.

Jansen said he was excited that the implementation of the district's Nine-Point Plan will go a long way in uplifting the people of Richtersveld.

"We are excited about this project as it means socio-economic development and job creation in our area. It will benefit our people as it talks directly about what needs to happen to revive the economy of this town. The economic focus has always been on mining.

"Now we are happy that our economy will diversify and we will see other sectors contributing to job creation and economic growth. We are fully committed to supporting this process to make sure that it succeeds," Jansen said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

