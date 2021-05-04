UAE extends suspension of entry for travellers from India

The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi said in a statement on its website Tuesday, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The statement did not specify a date to lift the suspension, which was first announced on April 22.

"Flights between the two countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India," it said.

