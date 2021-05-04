Left Menu

UAE extends suspension of entry for travellers from India

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:19 IST
UAE extends suspension of entry for travellers from India

The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi said in a statement on its website Tuesday, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The statement did not specify a date to lift the suspension, which was first announced on April 22.

"Flights between the two countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-M, UK researchers develop paper-based sensor to detect AMR

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and hailing from the United Kingdom have developed a paper-based sensor that can detect antimicrobial pollutants which induce antimicrobial resistance in water bodies.According to IIT...

ANALYSIS-Punch-drunk airlines seek succour from transatlantic opening

Diplomatic moves to ease transatlantic air travel could unleash fierce competition to entice passengers back into near-empty cabins at a time when tottering airlines can ill afford a price war in the worlds richest aviation market. Talks be...

Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants detected

Singapore announced on Tuesday tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a strain first detected in India.After reporting very few local infecti...

We will find a way to send back foreign players: IPL chairman

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday said the BCCI will find a way to send the leagues foreign recruits back to their respective countries after the event was suspended indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.The suspensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021