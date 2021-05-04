Left Menu

Beginners Guide: Get Adequate Term Insurance Coverage By Doing This

Sparsh | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Everyone will agree that life is full of surprises at every juncture. Thus, it is essential to secure it with the best insurance plans. However, doing so is not only pertinent but requires a thorough analysis of what will suit us, how, and why. With a wide array of insurance plans available for our benefit, a term insurance plan rises above the crowd.

You can check the different plans available online and compare their advantages using the term insurance calculator. While comparing them, you will realize that term insurance plans generally offer a substantial amount to the nominees if you are not around.

Another advantage is that you can choose the sum assured payout to be in the form of a lump sum, an income that is either monthly or annual. Otherwise, you can also opt for a combination of lump-sum and income or an increasing income at the inception. So, in your absence, this payout will take care of your loved ones' financial needs and household expenses, among other costs.

Although these plans have many advantages, what sets them apart is they are low premium plans. Plus, term plans also offer flexibility for premium payments. Depending upon your requirement, they can be paid monthly or annually. Moreover, you can add riders to your plans like accidental death benefits, critical illness, and others as per your need. In this manner, you will get more coverage.

And to choose a plan that incorporates all these benefits, a term plan calculator is most efficient. It will help you decide upon the adequate term insurance coverage you require:

  • Determine the Cost of Insurance

While a term insurance calculator helps you compare numerous plans and their benefits, it also helps you determine the cost of insurance. While using a term plan calculator, you will need to fill in some details like your age, income, gender, and others.

When you do so, you will realize that the earlier you buy a term plan, the lesser premium you will have to pay. Plus, a term insurance calculator will also evaluate a lesser premium for people of younger age. So, if you start your term insurance plan early, you will be able to maintain a low-cost insurance cover for a more extended period.

  • Rate of Premium

As discussed above, the term insurance calculator evaluates the rate of premium as per the chosen plan and according to the credentials entered. Also, the premium rate is comparatively less if you start young. It so happens because young buyers are considered healthy and tend to pose less risk to the insurance company when compared with aged insurance buyers.

Moreover, you can evaluate the premium payment mode using the term plan calculator. You have the option to pay the premiums of the policy monthly, half-yearly, quarterly, or yearly. Using the calculator, you can see what rate of premium is most suitable for you.

  • Policy Period

If you are new and are just understanding what is term plan and the basics, know that policy tenure plays a significant role in determining term insurance coverage. Basically, the policy tenure will help you calculate the premium of the policy. While using the term insurance calculator, you will gather that you will have to pay a lesser premium with a longer duration of the policy.

Thus, the best bet would be to opt for a longer policy tenure since it will be cheaper as compared to insurance taken for a shorter term. You can analyze your financial requirements and opt for a plan that offers adequate coverage in the time frame you want.

  • Cost of Additional Features

When you choose a term plan, you will find that most insurers allow you to add riders to the standard plan. These riders can be categorized as critical illness, accidental death benefit, waiver of premium, and others. Primarily, you should decide if you want to add any of these riders. For instance, if you have a medical history of any critical ailment, then you should consider adding this rider to your basic plan.

If you do not opt for such riders, you may be inadequately prepared to face problems in the future. For example, say you meet with an unexpected situation like getting diagnosed with a serious condition or illness, then you require financial support. And if you add this to your standard term plan, the term insurance calculator will calculate the additional premium you will have to pay.

Although, note that even if the premium is higher, you will be getting more coverage. Your decision will narrow down to the amount of coverage you require.

So, by entering a few inputs in the term insurance calculator, you will be able to make the right decision about the plan to choose. Adequate insurance coverage is extremely essential today to achieve all that you may have planned to. According to a survey, the gross premium collected by life insurance companies has increased to Rs 7.31 trillion in FY 20. This evaluation shows the increasing importance of life insurances.

Hence, it will be wise to opt for a term insurance plan to secure your future as soon as you can!

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

