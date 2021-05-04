Goa MLA roams constituency, asks people to follow lockdown norms

A Congress legislator in Goa was on Tuesday seen moving around in his constituency in a mini-tempo asking people to observe lockdown norms in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Congress MLA from south Goa's Curtorim, which is under lockdown till May 12 with only essential services and emergency travel allowed, said he was taking this step as the 'situation was grim''.

"Don't observe lockdown just because I say so. It is for your own safety. Stay indoor to be safe,'' the MLA was heard announcing from a portable public address system in the Margao neighborhood.

