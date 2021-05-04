Left Menu

MFIs to witness asset quality pressures in near term: Icra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:50 IST
MFIs to witness asset quality pressures in near term: Icra

With increasing COVID-19 cases and the resultant restrictions in movements imposed by many states, the microfinance industry is likely to see an impact on their collections and may continue to witness asset quality pressures in the near term, says a report.

However, good on-balance sheet liquidity and sizeable provisions created by most of the Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) in FY2021 will provide a cushion to them for absorbing further shocks, Icra Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.

''Asset quality pressures for the microfinance industry to continue in the near term amid the rising COVID-19 infections and localised restrictions/ lockdowns,'' the agency's vice president and sector head (financial sector ratings) Sachin Sachdeva said.

He said the restrictions in movement imposed by several states are creating disruptions in the economic activities and impacting the field operations of MFIs. Though some states have classified the microfinance industry under essential activity, the cash flows of borrowers may be affected due to the restrictions/ lockdowns, thereby affecting their repayment ability, Sachdeva said.

According to him, the sector is witnessing a reduction in collections and the recovery seen in Q4 FY2021 is being challenged again.

''We estimate a sequential drop of 8-10 per cent in collections in April 2021 and the same may dip further if the infections continue rising and more restrictions are imposed across locations,'' he noted.

The report said improvement in collection efficiency and pick-up in growth in assets under management in H2 FY2021 helped the industry witness a marginal improvement in the overdue portfolio (0+ days past due (dpd)) to 16.7 per cent as on December 31, 2020 compared to 18.1 per cent as on September 30, 2020.

The collections continued to improve in Q4 FY2021 and most MFIs estimate a reduction of 300-400 basis points in the 0+ dpd in Q4 FY2021, it added.

However, the improvement in the 90+ dpd is expected to be marginal as it is challenging for marginal borrowers to repay multiple instalments, the report said. Among major states as per portfolio size, Assam led the chart in terms of the 90+ dpd, which stood at around 20.3 per cent as on December 31, 2020.

Other major states namely Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Kerala had 90+ dpd of 7.8 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively as on December 31, 2020 compared to pan India average of 4.9 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays order suspending passport of man on estranged wife's complaint

The Delhi High Court has stayed the suspension of passport of a man, against whom the action was taken on a complaint by his estranged wife, and directed the Centre to issue him a passport within days of his applying for it.The court warned...

GiveIndia Launches Fundraiser to Provide Free Shelter for the Underprivileged During their Recovery from COVID-19 in Partnership with OYO Care

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir With a peak in daily cases across the country, COVID-19 has led to a shortage of safe spaces for the underprivileged during their recovery from COVID-19. GiveIndia and OYO Care have launched a fundraising ca...

Woman jumps in front of train along with 3 kids in UP

A woman, in her mid-thirties, allegedly committed suicide with her three children by jumping in front of a moving train here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Saini area, they said, adding the train was going from Pray...

NCW asks Bengal DGP to probe incidents of attack on women in Nandigram

The National Commission for Women NCW on Tuesday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of videos purportedly showing women being beaten up in West Bengals Nandigram after the assembly election in the state.West Bengal was in the throes of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021