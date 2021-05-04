Left Menu

BioNTech CEO says prospective 2021 vaccine output approaching 3 bln doses

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech has continued to ramp up production allowing it to manufacture close to 3 billion doses in 2021, up from a previous target of 2.5 billion. The Mainz-based biotech company said in March that it and its U.S. partner Pfizer upgraded their supply chain to produce 2.5 billion vaccine doses this year, of which 1.4 billion were already sold.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:55 IST
BioNTech CEO says prospective 2021 vaccine output approaching 3 bln doses

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech has continued to ramp up production allowing it to manufacture close to 3 billion doses in 2021, up from a previous target of 2.5 billion. "Our teams did a great job to further increase the manufacturing scale to come up now with numbers reaching 3 billion doses," BioNTech's Chief Executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin said at a webcast event organised by the Financial Times.

"We are happy that we are not facing too many technical problems and keep our delivery schedules," he added. The Mainz-based biotech company said in March that it and its U.S. partner Pfizer upgraded their supply chain to produce 2.5 billion vaccine doses this year, of which 1.4 billion were already sold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More virulent COVID strain, insufficient infra have led to more deaths in Delhi: Experts

A more virulent strain of coronavirus, insufficient infrastructure to handle critical cases and hoarding of essential drugs have led to more deaths in Delhi, experts said on Tuesday, a day after the city registered a record 448 deaths.They ...

NEAR Protocol launches its first India Accelerator to strengthen the blockchain startup ecosystem in India

- Announces partnership with global multi-asset Investment firms, Woodstock Fund and Fracton Ventures - Winners to receive up to 200,000 in grants funding and resources along with mentorship and go-to market access for impactful blockchain-...

Jaishankar meets UK minister Priti Patel to sign Migration and Mobility Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British Home Secretary Priti Patel in London on Tuesday to sign a new Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, which he said would strengthen the living bridge between the two countries.Accord...

HC stays order suspending passport of man on estranged wife's complaint

The Delhi High Court has stayed the suspension of passport of a man, against whom the action was taken on a complaint by his estranged wife, and directed the Centre to issue him a passport within days of his applying for it.The court warned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021