FACTBOX-Cricket-List of international players in IPL facing travel restrictions
The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictions on travel from India:
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran
Australia: Jason Behrendorff DELHI CAPITALS
England: Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS England: Eoin Morgan
Australia: Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan
MUMBAI INDIANS Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn
PUNJAB KINGS England: Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan
Australia: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith RAJASTHAN ROYALS
England: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone Australia: Andrew Tye
Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Australia: Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Australia: David Warner England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow
Australia last week banned all travelers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15. Britain and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.
British nationals are required to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.
