FACTBOX-Cricket-List of international players in IPL facing travel restrictions

The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:09 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-List of international players in IPL facing travel restrictions
The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictions on travel from India:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Australia: Jason Behrendorff DELHI CAPITALS

England: Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS England: Eoin Morgan

Australia: Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan

MUMBAI INDIANS Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn

PUNJAB KINGS England: Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Australia: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith RAJASTHAN ROYALS

England: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone Australia: Andrew Tye

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Australia: Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Australia: David Warner England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

Australia last week banned all travelers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15. Britain and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.

British nationals are required to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

