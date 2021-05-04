Left Menu

Swedish c.bank's Ingves says economy likely back on track at year-end

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:15 IST
Strong growth figures for the first quarter are unlikely to lead to changes in monetary policy, but support hopes the economy will be back on its pre-pandemic trajectory around the end of the year, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

"The recent figures confirm, hopefully, that our forecasts are pretty much right... that we will be back on the previous growth path at the end of this year or the beginning of the next," Ingves told reporters.

The economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter compared to the previous three month period, according to preliminary figures.

