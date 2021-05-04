Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:20 IST
Alembic Pharma Q4 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 251 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported an 11.60 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 224.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,280.39 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,206.83 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore as against Rs 829 crore in 2019-20, Alembic Pharma said.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,393.13 crore. It was Rs 4,605.75 crore for the previous fiscal, it added.

''It was an outstanding year with the company recording its highest sales and profit ever. This was led by strong growth in the API and International Business,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals MD Pranav Amin said.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each, the filing said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,006.80 per scrip on BSE, up 2.42 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

