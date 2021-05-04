Left Menu

Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:30 IST
Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur

As Madhya Pradesh is struggling to provide health facilities to people during the second wave of COVID-19, Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile digital movie theatre company, has been roped in by the state government to set up a medical unit of 20 beds with oxygen facility in Jabalpur.

The facility is being created by using a combination of inflatable, expandable, foldable and portable enclosures having beds with oxygen facility, a company release said.

The Jabalpur facility is being set up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College campus and it will be ready by Tuesday night, it said.

The order to set up this facility in Jabalpur was given by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Corporation Managing Director Vijay Kumar to the company, it said.

The primary objective of this facility is to back and support the existing medical infrastructure.

The specialty of these rapid deployed hospitals is that within these inflatable enclosures, 16-20 beds could be set up in just 72-84 hours, it said.

''We have made sure that there is an efficient distribution of oxygen to all 20 beds and have added a portable oxygen generator which can make medical-grade oxygen with the flow rate of 15 litre/min,'' the release said.

As a mobile digital movie theatre company, the aim is to provide entertainment but looking at the current state of affairs because of COVID-19 pandemic, the firm had to come up with something that would help save peoples lives, PictureTime Digiplex Founder and CEO Sushil Choudhary said.

Last year, the company worked with Tata Memorial, Mumbai, and provided them with 75 beds which have been in use since July 2020.

This year, with the upsurge of the second wave, Apollo Hospital Delhi was quick to reach out to us to provide them with this facility. Within 72 hours we delivered 40 beds with oxygen set up, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bhopal hospital

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said. The man, a resident of Awadhpuri area here, allegedly jumped off the f...

Mondelez International to contribute USD 2 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts

Mondelz International, which sells popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others, on Tuesday, announced a USD 2 million nearly Rs 15 crore contribution to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India. This sum will aid in ...

Mexico vows probe into "terrible" metro collapse, says too soon to point fingers

A full investigation will be carried out into the causes of a overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people when one of Mexico Citys iconic orange metro trains plunged onto a busy road below, the citys mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tue...

More virulent COVID strain, insufficient infra have led to more deaths in Delhi: Experts

A more virulent strain of coronavirus, insufficient infrastructure to handle critical cases and hoarding of essential drugs have led to more deaths in Delhi, experts said on Tuesday, a day after the city registered a record 448 deaths.They ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021