Reliance General Insurance to offer 5 pc discount on new/renewal premium to vaccinated customers

Reliance General Insurance on Tuesday said it will offer a one-time 5 per cent discount on buying or renewing insurance cover to those customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccines. The insurer said it is committed to the safety of its customers by actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive and rewarding customers who have already taken a jab. The company aims to provide additional ease to its customers who are in the process to either buy or renew their Health Infinity insurance policy by offering an additional one-time 5 per cent discount to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccination, it said in a release. From May 1, anyone above 18 years is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, as per the government's vaccination drive to cover more and more people. Acknowledging the special approval granted to it by the regulator, CEO Rakesh Jain said everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus. ''While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,'' he said. The one-time 5 per cent discount on Reliance Health Infinity policy will be over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of buying the policy, making the premium extremely affordable, the insurer said. The offer can also be availed by existing policyholders on their renewal premium. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first vaccination dose are eligible to avail this benefit. Reliance General Insurance is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Capital.

