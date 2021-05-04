Left Menu

Reliance General Insurance to offer 5 pc discount on new/renewal premium to vaccinated customers

Reliance General Insurance on Tuesday said it will offer a one-time 5 per cent discount on buying or renewing insurance cover to those customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:36 IST
Reliance General Insurance to offer 5 pc discount on new/renewal premium to vaccinated customers

Reliance General Insurance on Tuesday said it will offer a one-time 5 per cent discount on buying or renewing insurance cover to those customers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccines. The insurer said it is committed to the safety of its customers by actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive and rewarding customers who have already taken a jab. The company aims to provide additional ease to its customers who are in the process to either buy or renew their Health Infinity insurance policy by offering an additional one-time 5 per cent discount to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccination, it said in a release. From May 1, anyone above 18 years is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, as per the government's vaccination drive to cover more and more people. Acknowledging the special approval granted to it by the regulator, CEO Rakesh Jain said everyone needs to come together and collectively combat the impact of the virus. ''While we have always encouraged individuals to insure themselves against a medical emergency, this time we want to do more. By the means of this incentive, we want to encourage individuals to prioritize their health at this critical hour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,'' he said. The one-time 5 per cent discount on Reliance Health Infinity policy will be over and above the other discounts applicable at the time of buying the policy, making the premium extremely affordable, the insurer said. The offer can also be availed by existing policyholders on their renewal premium. Customers who have vaccinated themselves even with the first vaccination dose are eligible to avail this benefit. Reliance General Insurance is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swarovski Foundation announces "Creatives for Our Future" Grant Recipients and Advocates

LONDON, May 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Today, the Swarovski Foundation announced the names of the nine winning participants chosen to participate in the Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future program.After a successful call for applicatio...

Sweden reports 14,950 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 14,950 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 14,911 cases during the corresponding period last we...

MP: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bhopal hospital

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said. The man, a resident of Awadhpuri area here, allegedly jumped off the f...

Mondelez International to contribute USD 2 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts

Mondelz International, which sells popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others, on Tuesday, announced a USD 2 million nearly Rs 15 crore contribution to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India. This sum will aid in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021