Colive offers free stay to healthcare workers in their fight against pandemic

Colive offers free stay to healthcare workers in their fight against pandemicPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:43 IST
Rental accommodation provider of ready-to-move-in homes, Colive has offered a free stay to healthcare workers in their fight against the pandemic.
The company said itis welcoming the medical fraternity and frontline workers, including ambulance handlers, to use its facilities across all the 120-plus properties spanning four cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad & Pune.
Healthcare professionals and workers can go to the nearest Colive property by locating it from the website or through the Colive App, to avail ''clean, hygienic and sanitized'' facility, stay, all meals & internet connection for any time from a few hours to a few days, it said in a statement.
Founder & CEO, Colive, Suresh Rangarajan said: ''The current wave has taken everyone by surprise and the healthcare workers have been fighting all along. As a mark of respect to their tireless efforts, we wanted to offer them our property to stay and relax before they continue their work''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
