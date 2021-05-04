Mondelez International to contribute USD 2 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts
Mondelēz International, which sells popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others, on Tuesday, announced a USD 2 million (nearly Rs 15 crore) contribution to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India. This sum will aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment to the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic, the company said in a statement. ''In the last one year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of Covid sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight,'' Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd Managing Director Deepak Iyer said. He further said, ''We hope our contribution will support the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives.'' Mondelēz International said in addition to its monetary contribution, the company would continue its efforts to distribute its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time.
