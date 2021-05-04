Left Menu

Rolls-Royce, HAL ink MoU for supporting MT30 marine engine business

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:58 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

Through this MoU, the two companies will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement on Tuesday.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said,''Rolls-Royce has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to working together to explore business opportunities in marine applications''.

This partnership will leverage the ''rich'' experience of HALs IMGT Division that works on marine gas turbines with Indian shipyards.

Further, HAL is also exploring the option of using MT7 marine engine on the hovercraft being planned by the shipyards in India, he added.

President, Rolls-Royce Defence, Tom Bell, said,''As India focuses on its vision of modernisation and self-reliance in defence, we look forward to introducing the MT30 to customers in India in collaboration with HAL.

Designed for naval platforms of the future, the MT30 is perfectly equipped to meet the Indian Navys present and future needs.'' MT30 is the world's ''most power-dense, best-in-class'' naval gas turbine currently in-service with naval programmes worldwide in various propulsion arrangements across seven ship types, the statement said.

''Derived from the Trent aero engine family, the MT30 has the potential to provide next-generation capabilities to the Indian Navy's future fleet.'' ''The MT30 can deliver its full power of up to 40 MW in ambient temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius, without any power degradation throughout the life of the ship,'' it said.

