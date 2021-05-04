LafargeHolcim to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad for smart building solutions

Left Menu

Updated: 04-05-2021 18:00 IST
The research will delve into optimised use of low CO2 binders with a combination of alternative reinforcement. Image Credit: ANI

Global infrastructure major LafargeHolcim said on Tuesday it has partnered up with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to collaborate on development of innovative and smart building solutions. The new academic collaboration will be implemented through a research project funded by LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC) focusing on 'standardisation of smart sensing technology for continuous assessment of internal state and compressive strength of oncrete.'

The study will explore smart sensing technology for continuous on-site strength evaluation of a concrete structure that can eventually reduce the time-cycle for construction of buildings and infrastructure and also ensure highly accurate real-time strength development. "Smart construction practices is one of the key business pillars for the LafargeHolcim group. We consistently strive to expand our expertise in smart building solutions through extensive R&D. This transformation can be qualitatively accelerated by involving the ecosystem of talent around the world.

"Our academic collaboration with IIT Hyderabad brings us closer to our goal of creating a smarter and sustainable future, and we are enthused to synergise with some of the best minds in the country," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of LafargeHolcim India, and Managing Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd are the two principle operating companies of LafargeHolcim in India.

Prof K V L Subramaniam of IIT Hyderabad said the research study will give immense exposure to the talent at IIT Hyderabad. "Working alongside industry leaders to achieve their goal of creating a technology-backed sustainable future will be an exciting journey for us," he said.

The growing population and increase in urbanisation need building infrastructure and housing to be ramped up at an unprecedented pace. Smart building solutions can play a vital role in building fast and qualitatively. Realising its vital importance, LHIC continuously engages with a distinguished academic network to achieve innovation excellence through sustainable and smart building solutions and has collaborated with over 40 leading universities.

