Left Menu

Delta Capital Partners Announces the Expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium into India

This should in-turn materially increase the likelihood that their projects will be successful and that they will obtain justice for the harm caused them. For additional information about the Consortium, GARC India, or its members, please visit www.theglobalarc.com or call 1312 414-0840.About Delta Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:05 IST
Delta Capital Partners Announces the Expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium into India

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, has announced the expansion of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium (the ''GARC'' or ''Consortium'') to provide bespoke litigation finance and asset recovery solutions for projects having an India nexus (''GARC India''). Building on its experience providing a solutions-based funding approach for such claims, Delta has formed GARC India and is adding Darshan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani Group, a leading Indian company with expertise in large-scale technology, real estate and investment projects to the Advisory Board of GARC. Through GARC India, the members of the Consortium will be able to better service the needs of claimholders in India and elsewhere that desire to pursue asset recovery or litigation with an India nexus.

GARC India will offer state-owned enterprises, government agencies, banks, investment funds, and businesses a complete solution to enable them to pursue asset recovery projects and/or litigation having an India nexus, including: • In-Bound Work - Claimholders outside of India that seek to recover assets within India and/or pursue litigation against parties in India; and • Out-Bound Work - Claimholders in India that seek to recover assets outside of India and/or pursue litigation against parties outside of India and/or in foreign jurisdictions.

The Consortium will typically be engaged by claimholders to undertake work on a purely success fee basis, meaning that such claimholders would pay nothing unless and until a successful outcome is achieved, in which case the Consortium receives a negotiated percentage of the fair market value of the successful recovery or litigation. In connection with such engagements, the Consortium will work with prominent Indian law firms for the provision of legal services to claimholders on a case-by-case basis, with such arrangements and the professional fees paid thereunder being separate from success fee arrangements between the Consortium and the claimholders, consistent and compliant with Indian law.

In addition to Delta, GARC India is comprised of top tier professional service firms, including law firms, investigators, forensic accountants, public relations professionals, government relations specialists, and consultants, each of which have many years of experience pursuing litigation, arbitration, and/or enforcement actions across the globe, and all of whom are respected leaders in their field. GARC India consists of the following members: • Aarna Law LLP – a boutique Indian law firm that delivers quality and excellence in specialized areas of the law. The firm works on litigation and transactions within India that the Consortium undertakes.

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC – is the lead funder and project manager for the Consortium.

• DLA Piper LLP – is the Global Lead Legal Counsel for the Consortium.

• FTI Consulting (SC), Inc.– is the Global Lead Media and Public Relations Firm for the Consortium.

KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP – is the Global Lead Forensic Accounting Firm for the Consortium.

Mintz Group LLC – is the Global Lead Investigative and Intelligence Firm for the Consortium.

• Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas – a full-service law firm that is one of the largest in India, known globally for its work in dispute resolution and arbitration and regulatory litigation. The firm handles Indian litigation and transactional work for the Consortium.

WestExec Advisors LLC – the Global Lead Geopolitical Firm for the Consortium.

Christopher DeLise, Delta's CEO and Co-CIO, stated, ''Delta is very pleased to be launching the India initiative of the Global Asset Recovery Consortium, where extensive regulatory change has led to the encouragement of third-party funding in-country. Litigation finance is a young industry in India, and Delta believes that the Consortium will be able to service a relatively untapped and growing litigation finance market, as well as other markets across Asia, and thereby allow claimholders within and outside of India to pursue their claims having an Indian nexus with much greater confidence. The Consortium's work will be invaluable in enabling Indian and non-Indian claimholders alike to obtain fully-funded, bespoke recovery and litigation solutions for projects having an India nexus. This should in-turn materially increase the likelihood that their projects will be successful and that they will obtain justice for the harm caused them.'' For additional information about the Consortium, GARC India, or its members, please visit www.theglobalarc.com or call +1(312) 414-0840.

About Delta Delta Capital Partners Management LLC is a global private equity firm specializing in litigation and legal finance, judgment enforcement, asset recovery, and related strategies. Delta provides capital and related services to individuals, businesses, private investment funds, law firms and other professional service firms across the world that seek to hedge their financial exposure, reduce legal spending, enhance the probability of a successful and timely resolution of claims, and maximize the effectiveness of their core businesses.

For additional information, please contact either: Kimberly Fine, Chief Marketing Officer: kfine@deltacph.com Brian Maddox, Media Contact: brian.maddox@fticonsulting.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063407/Delta_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and India sign deal on closer migration cooperation

Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.The historic agreement delivers on the UK governments fair but...

Sports journalist Ruchir Mishra succumbs to COVID-19

Senior Nagpur-based sports journalist Ruchir Mishra died after battling COVID-19 for the last 10 days.Ruchir was 42 and is survived by his wife and two children.He has been a cricket correspondent with the Times of Indias Nagpur edition for...

AstraZeneca supports reforestation initiative in Kajiado community

A collaboration between AstraZeneca AstraZeneca.com and Global EverGreening Alliance to restore degraded agricultural and forest lands through planting 120 000 trees the reforestation initiative will be introduced in Kajiado County the init...

UPDATE 1-India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

The United Kingdom and India on Tuesday signed an agreement on migration and mobility between the two countries, an Indian foreign ministry official said. The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian profes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021