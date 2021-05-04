Wipro announces opening of Innovation Centre in London, to invest Euro 16 million

Wipro Limited, a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Tuesday announced the setting up of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it will invest Euro 16 million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq.ft.Innovation Centre which will serve as Wipros flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally.

''It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europes biggest technology markets,'' Wipro said.

This year marks Wipros 75thglobal anniversary, and 25years in the UK, where it employs over 4000 technology, digital consulting and business management professionals.

The IT services provider said it has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months and, with the announcement of the Innovation Centre, expects its talent base to increase further over the coming years.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsonwas quoted as saying in the statement: ''Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. Im very pleased that Wipro has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.'' PTI RS BALA BALA

