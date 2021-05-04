DCC Animal Hospital launches telehealth service for pets, for continuous medical support amidst pandemic

NEW DELHI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, a multi-speciality pet healthcare facility in Gurugram and Delhi, promoted by Japan-based company A'alda, has launched a telehealth service, that allows pet parents and veterinarians to leverage the company's proprietary platform for continuous veterinarian care and support amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new telehealth service will enable pet parents to connect directly with highly skilled DCC doctors led by renowned veterinarian Dr. Vinod Sharma, who is also credited with the honor of setting up India's first blood bank for dogs. Dr. Vinod Sharma alongwith his team will guide pet parents in a simplistic way and discuss any concerns they might have regarding the health and wellness of their pet. The treatment will be shared via a prescription and explained verbally on the virtual chat window. In case of more complex issues that involve surgery or physical examination, the doctor may recommend physical visit in a controlled safe environment. All other issues will be tackled over the call, as long as they are manageable in medical purview virtually. COVID-19 has accelerated pet ownership in India which has given rise to a fast growing pet care industry. With states going into lockdown and curfews propelled by the second wave, pet parents are now battling an additional challenge of getting accessible healthcare for their pets. To further assist pet parents through these uncertain times, DCC Animal Hospital is also partnering with logistic partners and pharmacies to be able to provide an end-to-end solution to all concerns around the pet's health. Through this initiative, DCC Animal hospital will be able to extend medical support to all pet parents who are seeking emergency assistance for medicines, or any timely help required.

DCC Petcare also offers state-of-the-art boarding services at its Gurgaon facility which is providing much needed relief to families struggling with COVID-19, who are unable to take care of their pets due to their health condition. DCC Petcare boarding facility has temperature controlled rooms, trained handlers, flexible meal plans (which can be pre-discussed with the desk manager) and more to ensure a comfortable and stress-free stay for pets. Commenting on the new initiative, Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Service Division DCC Animal Hospital, said, ''Current pandemic restrictions are making pet owners concerned for their pets' well-being. From missing out on important vaccinations, preventive care check-ups and treatment of on-going problems, pet parents are struggling right now to get timely and reliable access to medical expertise for their pets. We have focussed our efforts to develop a user friendly virtual platform that is simplifying veterinary services for pet parents across the country, helping them in the time of their greatest need.'' About DCC Animal Hospital India DCC (Dog Cat Companion) Animal Hospital is India's first multi-speciality facility offering complete physical and emotional care to pets. It is the first pet healthcare facility in India to offer modern animal medicine and practices in a compassionate and friendly environment. DCC Animal Hospitals offer a range of high-quality medical care for animals including specialized services in orthopaedics, dentistry, trauma & surgery as well as preventive care for pets. www.dccpets.in About A'alda A'alda was founded in 2019 with an aim to provide veterinary care and clinical services for animals in Asian countries. It works on solving challenges in the veterinary care industry and aims to be the best veterinary medical platform in the world. The DCC Animal Hospital project was envisioned by A'alda Pte. Ltd. with an aim to humanize pet care services. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to continuously improve the standard of care for hospitals and veterinary medicine and make it accessible to people globally.

