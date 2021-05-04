FADA Maha raises Rs 10 lakh for fitment of GPS devices in 250 oxygen tankers

Automobile dealers body FADA's Maharashtra unit has raised Rs 10 lakh for the fitment of GPS devices in 250 oxygen tankers to support Maharashtra transport department, according to a statement.

“FADA Maharashtra raises 1 million for the fitment of GPS devices into 250 Oxygen Tankers to support Maharashtra transport department,” the federation said in a revised statement. FADA Maharashtra chapter has decided to make its contribution to strengthening the hands of the state administration in battling the second wave of COVID-19, which is proving more fatal and health care battling to reach out to people in the state, the release said.

The federation said it has raised the required contribution of Rs 10 lakh and placed the order, it added.

The fitment of the GPS devices in these tankers has already commenced from Monday, FADA Maharashtra said, adding it has roped in MOBA Mobile Automation (India) for the necessary technological know-how and expertise to deliver the same in a time-bound manner.

FADA got an opportunity to strengthen the hands of Maharashtra state administration during the second wave of this pandemic. We have tried to do our best as this is a small contribution towards enabling the transport department to monitor oxygen tankers movement on a single dashboard. This will definitely help save the lives of patients by providing them lifesaving oxygen on time, FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said.

According to the release, FADA state Chairperson Amar Jatin Sheth had met Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane to understand how the federation's members could contribute.

On his recommendation, it decided to fix the 250 oxygen tankers with GPS devices, enabling the transport department to monitor it on a single dashboard which has been set up in the Transport Commissioner's office and is being monitored round the clock, it said.

This was an opportunity to contribute for the state by efficiently managing the movement of the tankers through technology, Sheth said.

