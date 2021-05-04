Left Menu

UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:43 IST
UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said. "June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the COVID pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.The strict measures we a...

COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for con...

Night curfew in Assam from 6 pm to 5 am

The Assam government on Tuesday advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday, to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021