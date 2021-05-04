UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5

UK to host in-person meeting of G7 finance chiefs on June 4-5Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:43 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will host an in-person meeting of his peers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven countries in London on June 4 and 5 ahead of G7 leaders' summit, the British finance ministry said. "June’s meeting will seek to progress the Chancellor’s G7 priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the COVID pandemic," the ministry said on Tuesday.
Sunak will also convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors on May 28, the Treasury said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Group of Seven
- Rishi Sunak
- William Schomberg
- British
- the ministry
- Treasury
- London
ALSO READ
British PM cancels India visit due to COVID crisis, to holds talks remotely this month
More Irish-British trade diverted via N.Ireland post-Brexit -port boss
British midcaps hit record high; Equiniti Group shines
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid situation: Downing Street.
British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic