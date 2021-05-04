Left Menu

Sotheby's to accept bitcoin, ethereum for Banksy auction

Sotheby's said on Tuesday it would accept bitcoin and ethereum as payment for Banksy's iconic artwork "Love is in the Air", a first for a physical art auction and the latest sign of growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:57 IST
Sotheby's to accept bitcoin, ethereum for Banksy auction

Sotheby's said on Tuesday it would accept bitcoin and ethereum as payment for Banksy's iconic artwork "Love is in the Air", a first for a physical art auction and the latest sign of growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Bidding for the work is estimated at $3 million to $5 million, Sotheby's said, with the buyer having the option to pay with cryptocurrency.

The auction house has tied up with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc for the sale. Coinbase said in a blog https://bit.ly/3vGLwbz it would help manage price fluctuations during the auction in New York next week. Bitcoin hit a record high just shy of $65,000 last month, the latest landmark on the emerging asset's march to wider acceptance. Its gains have been fueled by growing acceptance among major U.S. companies and financial firms.

Cryptocurrencies have already made a mark in the world of digital art. A digital artwork - "Everydays - The First 5000 Days" by American artist Mike Winkelmann who is better known as Beeple - sold for nearly $70 million at Christie's in March, in the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

Coinbase said its partnership with Sotheby's could pave the way for further adoption of cryptocurrency across the bidding house's auctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.The strict measures we a...

COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for con...

Night curfew in Assam from 6 pm to 5 am

The Assam government on Tuesday advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday, to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021