India and UK sign pact on migration - India foreign ministry

The United Kingdom and India signed an agreement on Tuesday on migration and mobility between the two countries, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference.

