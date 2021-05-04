Left Menu

India and UK sign pact on migration - India foreign ministry

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:07 IST
India and UK sign pact on migration - India foreign ministry

The United Kingdom and India signed an agreement on Tuesday on migration and mobility between the two countries, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and India sign deal on closer migration cooperation

Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.The historic agreement delivers on the UK governments fair but...

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.The strict measures we a...

COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021