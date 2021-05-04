Left Menu

COVID second wave to hit Q1 growth: Report

Without ascribing a number to the June quarter GDP, UBS Securities India chief economist Tanvee Gupta Jain in a note said their India economic activity index entered the negative terrain in April with a 7 percentage points fall to 95 due to the local lockdowns mostly in key business centres.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:08 IST
COVID second wave to hit Q1 growth: Report

With the second wave of the pandemic and the resultant localised lockdowns pulling down economic activity in April, Swiss brokerage UBS on Tuesday said this will impact the first quarter GDP to some extent. The UBS India activity indicator, which is a measure of a complex set of real-time economic activity numbers, fell 7 percentage points to 95 last month. The same index had plunged 12 per cent in March 2020 and 25.5 per cent in April 2020 when the whole country was under a lockdown, even though total cases across the country then were not even 25,000 while it has crossed the 2-crore mark now. Without ascribing a number to the June quarter GDP, UBS Securities India chief economist Tanvee Gupta Jain in a note said their India economic activity index entered the negative terrain in April with a 7 percentage points fall to 95 due to the local lockdowns mostly in key business centres. It expects activity levels to sequentially weaken further in May as most states have extended mobility restrictions to flatten the virus curve, thus adversely impacting real GDP growth in the June quarter. She also pointed out the already visible impact on high-frequency data such as mobility, electricity demand, passenger traffic, vehicle registrations, e-way bill generation, job loses and work demand under rural employment programme, among others. But it was quick to add that the adverse impact on growth momentum is still much lower than in 2020, as restrictions are lighter than last year and households and businesses have adjusted to the 'new normal'. Stating that vaccination holds the key for saving lives and also the economy, she said the base case assessment is that the country will be able to inoculate only around 43 per cent of the total population or 64 per cent of the adult population by the end of December as vaccine production is low at 2.5-3 million doses daily. Vaccine production is likely to remain at that level until end-May, and may reach 6 million doses per day by November, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK and India sign deal on closer migration cooperation

Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.The historic agreement delivers on the UK governments fair but...

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.The strict measures we a...

COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021