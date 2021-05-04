Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall 4% as economy begins to reopen

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 4% over the last week ahead of a substantial reopening of the economy in the coming weeks, data showed on Tuesday.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped to 385,211 from 403,095, the social protection department said. The total rose as high as 480,000 in February when the closure of most shops, building sites and all hospitality facilities pushed the unemployment rate to close to 25%.

All remaining construction resumed on Monday with retail stores and personal services set to fully reopen in mid-May and bars and restaurants allowed to serve guests outdoors from early June.

Also Read: Ireland registers three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)