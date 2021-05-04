S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with cryptocurrency indexes
"Traditional financial markets and digital assets are no longer mutually exclusive markets," said Peter Roffman, global head of innovation and strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. The indexes will use data from New York-based virtual currency company Lukka.Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:19 IST
The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by bringing them to the trading floors of Wall Street.
The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them. The list will expand to include additional coins later this year, the division of financial data provider S&P Global said.
The company first announced the plan in December when it said it would cover more than 550 of top-traded coins and that its clients will be able to create customized indices and other benchmarking tools on cryptocurrencies. "Traditional financial markets and digital assets are no longer mutually exclusive markets," said Peter Roffman, global head of innovation and strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The indexes will use data from New York-based virtual currency company Lukka. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has seen a wild rally in prices after backing from high-profile companies including Tesla and Bank of NY Mellon. Its price, however, has come off its record highs.
Ethereum, meanwhile, touched a record high on Monday after rising above $3,000 for the first time over the weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Global
- New York
- bitcoin
- Dow Jones Indices
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses
U.S. must halve emissions to galvanize global climate action - UN chief
Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) Launches Specialisation in Media, Entertainment & Sports with Student Immersion Experience at UCLA
Ambuja 'Kawach' recognised globally by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label
Asian shares rise amid cautious outlook for global economy