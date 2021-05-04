Business highlights

Left Menu

04-05-2021
Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DEL32 BIZ-REMDESIVIR-MANDAVIYA Remdesivir production increased to 1.05 cr vials a month: Mandaviya New Delhi: The production of Remdesivir has gone up nearly three times to 1.05 crore vials per month as the government works hard to enhance the availability of the antiviral drug in the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviaya said on Tuesday.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for third day on COVID headwinds; RIL, HDFC twins top drags Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex surrendered early gains to finish in the red for the third consecutive session on Tuesday following brisk selling in frontine stocks. DEL51 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee gains 10 paise to end at 73.85, rises for 2nd day Mumbai: Rising for the second day in a row, the rupee closed 10 paise higher at 73.85 against the US currency on Tuesday on dollar selling by traders.

DEL48 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 97; silver jumps Rs 1,282 New Delhi: Gold gained Rs 97 to Rs 46,758 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL60 BIZ-TELECOM-5G TRIALS DoT approves telcos' applications for 5G trials; no Chinese tech for trials New Delhi: The Department of Telecom on Tuesday approved applications of telecom companies -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and MTNL -- for conducting 5G trials but none of them will be using technologies of Chinese entities.

DCM10 BIZ-VIRUS-OXYGEN CONTAINER Vehicle location tracking devices mandatory for oxygen containers: MoRTH New Delhi: The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)Ministry has made it mandatory for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices.

DCM41 BIZ-VIRUS-TATA GROUP COVID-19: Tata group to airlift 60 cryogenic tankers from overseas, build 400 oxygen plants New Delhi: Tata group will airlift 60 cryogenic oxygen tankers from overseas and build around 400 oxygen generating units that can be used by hospitals in smaller towns amid the pandemic, according to a senior official of Tata Sons.

DCM48 BIZ-DIESEL-DOPED Diesel doped with biodiesel made from used cooking oil rolled out New Delhi: India on Tuesday began experimenting with doping diesel with a small portion of biodiesel extracted from leftover cooking oil in kitchens to cut reliance on imports as well as reducing carbon emissions.

DCM 45 BIZ-VACCINE-PILOTS Pilots body seeks vaccination camps for flying crew Mumbai: Citing “risk” to lives amid the second wave of the pandemic, Air India narrow-body aircraft pilots' body ICPA on Tuesday demanded vaccination camps across the country for the flying crew on priority basis.

DEL31 BIZ-TWITTER-KANGANA Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeatedly violating the platform's rules.

UK and India sign deal on closer migration cooperation

Britain and India signed a new migration agreement on Tuesday to allow freer movement of young people between the two countries as well as measures to tackle illegal immigration.The historic agreement delivers on the UK governments fair but...

Conoco says all personnel safely evacuated from drill ship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia.All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries, said spokesman John Roper. W...

Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.The strict measures we a...

COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for con...
