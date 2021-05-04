Cisco India President Sameer Garde quits

Cisco President (India and SAARC) Sameer Garde has resigned after spending four years at the global networking solutions provider. Garde had taken over as the president of Cisco's India and SAARC operations in July 2017. He will continue to hold office till the end of July this year. When contacted, Cisco confirmed the development. ''He has had a tremendous impact on our business over the past four years. We thank him for his contributions to Cisco and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,'' Cisco said in an emailed statement. While Garde's next move is not known, sources said he is likely to join the social sector. The company is scouting for Garde's successor and is expected to make an announcement on the same in the next few weeks. Under Garde's leadership, Cisco -- which globally had revenue of USD 49.3 billion in the fiscal ended July 2020 -- has seen strong growth in its India business, placing it among the highest growing markets for the company. In 2019, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins had said India is ''one of the most consistent growth markets'' for the company, and that it is on track to contribute 10 per cent of its business in 5-10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)