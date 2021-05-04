Edtech startup Teachmint raises USD 16.5 million

Online teaching platform Teachmint on Tuesday said it has raised USD 16.5 million (around Rs 120 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Learn Capital. This investment round also witnessed participation from CM Ventures, and existing investors like Lightspeed and Better Capital, the company said in a statement. This is Teachmint's third round of investments within 10 months of its launch in May 2020, raising more than USD 20 million in capital.

The ed-tech firm will use these funds for hiring top talent, R&D on teaching technology, strategic acquisitions and further market expansion. “We are excited to welcome Learn Capital who have been partners to the journeys of some of the largest education companies globally.

“We look forward to learning from their experience across global markets. We are also thankful to CM Ventures as well as our existing investors Lightspeed and Better Capital for their continued support towards our cause,” Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta added.

