Egyptian court rejects appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal - source

An Egyptian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal against the detention of the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal after it was dislodged from blocking the waterway, a judicial source said.

The Ever Given was stranded for six days across the canal in March, stopping traffic in both directions. It has been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal since, amid a dispute over compensation for the incident.

