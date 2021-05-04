Tourism will open up in Italy in mid-May -Draghi

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday he expected tourism could resume in Italy in mid-May when travel between the regions would be opened up. Speaking at the end of a meeting of tourism ministers from the Group of 20 wealthy nations, Draghi said a European Union health pass scheme would be up and running by the middle of June, allowing easier travel across the continent.

"Waiting for the European Certificate ... we have a national green pass that will enable people to move from region to region and will be operational by mid-May, so let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass," Draghi said. "In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass ... so the time has come to book your holidays in Italy," he said.

