USTR Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:39 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.

In remarks prepared for delivery to a Council of the Americas conference, Tai said the world has made real strides toward ending the pandemic, but a lot of work lies ahead.

"That includes making the vaccine widely available and addressing global inequity. This is not just a public health requirement. Our economic recovery depends on it," Tai said.

