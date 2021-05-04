Left Menu

LTI Q4 net profit rises 28 pc to Rs 545.7 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:50 IST
IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 545.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

This was against a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 3,269.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 3,011.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

''Supported by a strong Q4, FY21 was another year of market leading growth...In Q4, we also won two large deals with net new TCV of USD 66 million, culminating into a record large deal TCV for FY21,'' LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said.

He added that the company will continue to invest in the strength of its business as it remains committed to growth in FY22 as well.

The company's net profit grew 27.5 per cent to Rs 1,938.2 crore in FY'21, while revenue from operations was higher by 13.7 per cent to Rs 12,369.8 crore from the previous fiscal.

LTI said its digital revenues accounted for 45.6 per cent of overall revenues at the end of March 2021 quarter.

The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 9.1 per cent to USD 447.4 million in the quarter over the year-ago period, while it was higher by 9.5 per cent at USD 1,670.1 million in FY'21 over the previous fiscal.

Its total headcount stood at 35,991 people at the end of the March 2021 quarter, while attrition was at 12.3 per cent.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

