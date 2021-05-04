Left Menu

Sebi orders Aakruti Nirmiti, others to refund investors money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:51 IST
Sebi orders Aakruti Nirmiti, others to refund investors money
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Tuesday directed Aakruti Nirmiti and its two individuals to refund the money raised from investors without complying with the regulatory norms.

In addition, they have been restrained from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in the securities market ''till the expiry of one year from the date of completion of refunds to investors''.

Mumbai-based Aakruti made allotment of equity shares to a total of 284 persons on seven instances from April 2007 to December 2007, hence, there was an obligation to file a prospectus in connection with the issue of securities and comply with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and DIP ((Disclosure and Investor Protection) Guidelines, Sebi said in its order on Monday.

However, the company didn't comply with the regulatory provisions, it added.

''The company engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public, through the offer/allotment of equity shares and has contravened the provisions of... the Companies Act, 1956 and ...provisions pertaining to the DIP Guidelines read with ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,'' Sebi noted.

Accordingly, Sebi said Aakruti along with Manilal V Patel and Vithal S Patel shall forthwith refund, to the investors, the money collected by the company, during their tenures through the issuance of equity shares (including the application money collected from investors), with an interest of 15 per cent per annum.

Manilal V Patel and Vithal S Patel were managing directors of Aakruti when the company made the allotment of equity shares to 284 people during the financial year 2007-2008, as per the order.

In case of failure to comply with the directions, Sebi, on the expiry of six months period may recover such amounts, from the company, and the directors liable to refund.

Apart from Patels, the markets regulator has restrained over a dozen individuals, who were promoters and directors of the company, from the securities markets for a period of six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign aid allocated to states keeping in mind equitable distribution: Govt

The aid received from other countries has been allocated to different states, keeping in mind equitable distribution and the load on tertiary healthcare facilities, to help deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Min...

2 rockets hit air base housing US-led forces in western Iraq

Baghdad Iraq, May 4 ANIXinhua Two Katyusha rockets on Tuesday landed on a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraqs western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said. The two rockets landed in an empty area inside the Ayn ...

UN Forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development GoalsSTI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030. In remarks to the forum, the UN...

UN, EU call for calm at Colombia protests, warn of excessive force

The United Nations and European Union on Tuesday called for calm and warned of the use of excessive force at protests against the administration of Colombian President Ivan Duque, as protester deaths mounted and demonstrations continued ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021