U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available throughout the world is needed to end the coronavirus pandemic and foster economic recovery.

In remarks to a Council of the Americas conference, Tai said the world has made real strides toward ending the pandemic, but a lot of work lies ahead. "That includes making the vaccine widely available and addressing the global inequity in vaccine access," she said. "This is not just a public health requirement. Our economic recovery depends on it."

Tai is due to discuss demands from developing countries for a World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights on coronavirus vaccines U.S. trade rep Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity uring a WTO General Council meeting later this week. She has been meeting with the chief executives of the major vaccine manufacturers in recent days to discuss the waiver proposal and ways to boost vaccine production and distribution. .

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-ron-klain-on-face-the-nation-may-2-2021 on Sunday that Tai would "start talks on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely licensed, more widely shared," adding that more details would be offered in coming days.

