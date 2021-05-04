Alstom says ready to help authorities over Mexico City metro accident

French train maker Alstom on Tuesday said it would assist Mexican authorities if necessary following a metro overpass collapse in the capital city that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens.

"Alstom reiterates its willingness to cooperate with and to aid authorities responsible for investigations in any way necessary," the company said in a statement.

France's Alstom SA was part of a consortium that built the Linea 12 metro line which suffered the collapse.

