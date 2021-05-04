Be alert against fraudsters; desist from sharing sensitive info online: SBI tells customers

With digital transactions gaining traction amidst rising COVID cases, the country's biggest lender SBI has cautioned its customers to be alert against fraudsters and not to download any app from an unknown source.

The lender also asked its customers not to respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through e-mails, SMSes or any other social media account.

''We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source,'' State Bank of India (SBI) said in a message to customers.

It asked customers not to share credentials like date of birth, debit card number, debit card PIN, CVV, and OTP, and beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, police or KYC authority.

''Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls or e-mails from unknown source,'' it added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been running customer awareness campaign 'RBI Says' to save customers from being cheated by fraudsters.

During the lockdown last year, there was a jump in digital banking frauds and fraudsters have become active again amid restrictions imposed by many states to curb coronavirus cases.

